Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta takes swipe at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Barcelona transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has aimed a dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he discussed his club’s work in the January transfer window.
Aubameyang ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in a controversial move that came after he was recently stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad by Arteta.
The Gabon international took a swipe at Arteta at his Barca unveiling, saying he didn’t have a problem with Arsenal, just with the manager.
And now Arteta has defended his team’s work in the January transfer window by saying he only wants the best players and the best people at the Emirates Stadium…
? "We only want the best people and best players at this club."
Mikel Arteta says the plan for Arsenal in the transfer window was very clear and praises the job Edu and his team did pic.twitter.com/07RilgtwgS
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2022
It could be that Arteta was referring to being unable to find other transfer targets this winter, but it seems clear that he must also have been alluding to issues with Aubameyang’s personality.
It’s clear the pair didn’t get on, so the Spanish tactician may well be relieved to get the 32-year-old out of his squad going into the second half of the season.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Arteta has no excuse on Aubanyang because he is not the first person he had made his exit possible and all top players his case with Ozil and Goudouzi are still fresh in our mind so let him hide his face what do he think of himself as a top coach or a coach under process you good coaches made players and good players made coaches because each time they have victories the coach take honor but in Arteta’s own he keep on falling out with his good players let’s watch were it is going to lead him remember that he almost push Martinelli out now he is doing the same to Nicolas Pepe but he forgot that Nico made us to finish 8 position with his goals now how can a coach say a player that is not being featured by the coach is not performing when he is playing and Arteta is there making many mistakes both on line ups and substitutions and he keep claiming he is doing the right decision I want to let Arsenal board know that if they renew Arteta’s contract they sure regret it he met with Emery and he was defeated then what was the reason they sacked Emery the presume Emery have if Arteta have one third of it he will be nowhere to be found let Arteta examined himself give himself verdict