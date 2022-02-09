Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta takes swipe at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Barcelona transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has aimed a dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he discussed his club’s work in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in a controversial move that came after he was recently stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad by Arteta.

The Gabon international took a swipe at Arteta at his Barca unveiling, saying he didn’t have a problem with Arsenal, just with the manager.

And now Arteta has defended his team’s work in the January transfer window by saying he only wants the best players and the best people at the Emirates Stadium…

"We only want the best people and best players at this club." Mikel Arteta says the plan for Arsenal in the transfer window was very clear and praises the job Edu and his team did

It could be that Arteta was referring to being unable to find other transfer targets this winter, but it seems clear that he must also have been alluding to issues with Aubameyang’s personality.

It’s clear the pair didn’t get on, so the Spanish tactician may well be relieved to get the 32-year-old out of his squad going into the second half of the season.