Barcelona chiefs are reportedly working to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen after a request from manager Xavi.

The Denmark international will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and one imagines a talent like him will not be short of offers as a free agent.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to bring Christensen to the Nou Camp, in what looks like being a smart piece of business for the Catalan giants.

Christensen looks like he’d be a perfect fit for Barca’s style of play, and he could give the club the ideal long-term successor to ageing centre-back Gerard Pique.

Todo Fichajes suggest that it’s not looking good for Chelsea in terms of tying Christensen down to a new deal, in what could be one of a few major blows for the west London giants this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both heading towards the ends of their contracts, and it will be a nightmare for Chelsea to replace all three of these important defensive players.

Rudiger is being linked with Real Madrid in another Todo Fichajes report, so he and Christensen may go from being team-mates to being El Clasico rivals next season.