Antonio Conte confirms permanent Tottenham transfer for Cristian Romero

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club is taking up the option to make Cristian Romero’s transfer a permanent one.

The Argentina international has been on loan at Spurs this season, and has performed pretty well in his first year in the Premier League.

Conte has now stated that Romero will be making his move to Tottenham permanent, and the Italian tactician is backing him to have a fine career in English football.

“We have an obligation to buy … we bought him,” Conte said at his press conference.

“Romero is perfect for the Premier League,” he added. “He’s strong physically, he has the timing to anticipate and good personality to play with the ball.

“Despite being a young player, he has good experience, he’s strong. I like him. For sure, he has a lot of space for improvement.”

Spurs fans will surely be pleased with this, as Romero proves to be a smart signing by the club.

This shouldn’t be too surprising as the 23-year-old also looked very promising in his time in Serie A, and had been linked with other big clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.