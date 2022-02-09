Arsenal are reportedly one of 11 clubs who could be in for the potential transfer of exciting young full-back Djed Spence this summer.

The 21-year-old is showing himself to be an outstanding talent with his form in the Championship and in some big games in the FA Cup this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move soon.

Spence is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, but where he’s playing next season is anyone’s guess as Arsenal and ten other clubs show an interest in him, according to football.london.

The report also mentions that Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici watched Spence’s game against Leicester City, so it could be that we’ll see these two north London rivals battling it out for the youngster.

Spence can play right-back or left-back, and looks to have the raw ability to become as good as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James.

Attacking full-backs are an increasingly important part of the modern game, and Spence looks like he’d be a perfect fit at bigger clubs to provide that technical quality from out wide.

It’s not yet clear who the other clubs chasing Spence could be, but he’d surely strengthen both Arsenal and Spurs, giving Mikel Arteta an ideal long-term replacement for Hector Bellerin, whose future is in doubt after going out on loan, while Antonio Conte will surely want an upgrade on Emerson Royal.