Liverpool ready tempting contract offer for Barcelona star with €50m buy-out clause

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Barcelona wonderkid Gavi this summer as his future at the Nou Camp seems in doubt.

The 17-year-old has already become a first-team regular for Barca and has caps for the Spanish national team, and generally looks like one of the finest young players in Europe.

Liverpool are now hoping to pounce on his uncertain contract situation by offering Gavi better money than Barcelona are prepared to, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Gavi could be a fine fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Reds boss known for being strong at giving chances to young players and helping them develop.

Gavi clearly has a big future ahead of him, and Todo Fichajes claim he currently has a release clause of just €50million, which could end up looking like an absolute bargain in the near future.

LFC are also tracking a similar player in the form of 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham, CaughtOffside understands, so there could be some sense in considering a move for Gavi as well.

Barcelona are not the force they once were, so a move to Liverpool could appeal to Gavi as the best route for him to win silverware and achieve his potential.