Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham “completely different” now, but one thing could decide his future

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham has reportedly completely changed since last summer, but the England international could still move on depending on the club’s Champions League status.

That’s what’s being implied by the reliable football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, with the Italian stating that Kane is happy under new Spurs manager Antonio Conte, though his future still isn’t entirely resolved ahead of the summer.

Kane is surely too good not to be playing in the Champions League, so it’s hardly surprising that that seems to be a big part of the 28-year-old’s thinking at this important stage in his career…

Kane has been a loyal servant to Tottenham for his entire career, and fans surely couldn’t begrudge him from wanting a change of scenery by now, as he’s yet to win a single piece of silverware with the north London club.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star sets sights on major transfer, Reds may already have replacement in mind
Manchester United confident of agreeing £40m deal for Arsenal transfer target
Arsenal face possible competition from Tottenham and many others for exciting full-back transfer

One imagines there’d be plenty of big clubs around Europe who’d be willing to offer Kane the chance to play in the Champions League and compete for major titles.

It would undoubtedly be a big blow for Spurs, though, so their fans will hope the presence of an ambitious manager like Conte can convince Kane he can fulfil his ambitions at his current club.

More Stories Antonio Conte Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.