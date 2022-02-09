Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham “completely different” now, but one thing could decide his future

Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham has reportedly completely changed since last summer, but the England international could still move on depending on the club’s Champions League status.

That’s what’s being implied by the reliable football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, with the Italian stating that Kane is happy under new Spurs manager Antonio Conte, though his future still isn’t entirely resolved ahead of the summer.

Kane is surely too good not to be playing in the Champions League, so it’s hardly surprising that that seems to be a big part of the 28-year-old’s thinking at this important stage in his career…

Harry Kane’s understood to be ‘more than happy’ with Conte. Completely different feelings than last June – although no final decision on the future has yet been made. ?? #THFC New contract won’t be discussed now – but Spurs want him to stay. UCL spot, key step for Kane’s future. pic.twitter.com/4gMHTIrSi5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2022

Kane has been a loyal servant to Tottenham for his entire career, and fans surely couldn’t begrudge him from wanting a change of scenery by now, as he’s yet to win a single piece of silverware with the north London club.

One imagines there’d be plenty of big clubs around Europe who’d be willing to offer Kane the chance to play in the Champions League and compete for major titles.

It would undoubtedly be a big blow for Spurs, though, so their fans will hope the presence of an ambitious manager like Conte can convince Kane he can fulfil his ambitions at his current club.