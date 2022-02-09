Liverpool fans may reportedly be interested to hear that Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not prepared to leave the club for a transfer to rivals Manchester United.

This is according to a report in the Daily Star, who suggest that Man Utd are now looking at Leicester City star Youri Tielemans as an alternative to players like Phillips and West Ham’s Declan Rice, who both look to be unrealistic targets for the Red Devils for different reasons.

Phillips has shone in his time at Elland Road and Leeds fans will be desperate to keep him, though that perhaps seems increasingly unlikely as other big clubs are also eyeing him up.

Liverpool have previously scouted the 26-year-old, according to Football Insider, and he makes sense as an ideal fit for the Reds, who neglected to sign a replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum last summer.

If Phillips won’t join United, then Liverpool should perhaps fancy their chances of prising the England international away from Leeds this summer.

LFC would do well to strengthen in that area of the pitch, and it would surely be an added bonus for them to know that they beat one of their biggest rivals to his signature.

Leeds fans may be disappointed if Phillips leaves, but it will be easier for them to cope with him moving to Anfield than to Old Trafford.