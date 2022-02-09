Ex-Liverpool ace says Kurt Zouma “deserves” all the abuse he gets as cat video was “worse” than racism

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has doubled down on his strong criticism of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma.

Yesterday, Kirkland sent a threatening tweet aimed at Zouma, saying he would kick and slap him the next time he sees him after witnessing the shocking scenes of the Hammers ace abusing his pet cat.

Kirkland has now appeared on TV this morning to once again hit out at Zouma, and slamming the “disgraceful” decision of West Ham to include him in their starting line up against Watford yesterday.

See below as Kirkland says Zouma deserves all the abuse he gets for this incident, and even suggested that what the 27-year-old has done is worse than racism…

Kirkland is clearly fuming about what he saw from Zouma, though some might question if he’s taking his – perfectly justified – criticism a tad too far.

Few would argue against Zouma being punished for what he’s done, but Kirkland would do well to avoid sending threatening messages or making comparisons with other disgraceful behaviours that we don’t want to see in society.