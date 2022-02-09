West Ham’s Kurt Zouma could face FOUR YEARS in prison for kicking his cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could reportedly face as long as four years behind bars for kicking his cat, according to reports.

The France international has been a key player for the Hammers since his move from Chelsea last summer, but is now finding himself under fire over a social media video showing him being cruel to his pet cat.

Zouma has apologised for his behaviour, while West Ham condemned the video clip, though manager David Moyes still started him in last night’s Premier League clash with Watford.

The Daily Mail now claim that Zouma could still be in very serious trouble, however, as he could be given four years in prison in his native France.

France introduced strong new laws on animal cruelty last year, and it could mean a lengthy time in a cell for Zouma.

The 27-year-old is also set to be investigated by animal welfare charity the RSPCA, while Mayor of London Sadiq Khan branded his behaviour “despicable” and called for strong action to be taken against the player.