Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Paul Pogba for his unacceptable performance in the 1-1 draw with Burnley last night.

The France international scored the opening goal for the Red Devils at Turf Moor, but Schmeichel feels like he generally didn’t contribute enough on the night, suggesting that it’s performances like this that lead him to think it’s not worth keeping the former Juventus man.

Pogba is heading towards the end of his contract and has endured a mixed spell at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2016.

Schmeichel says Pogba sometimes looks like a player worth holding onto, but he insisted that the 28-year-old’s display against Burnley was not good enough for a club like Man Utd.

“I said before the game Pogba played fantastic on Friday night. If Pogba plays like that we want to keep him, we desperately want to keep him,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“But he was completely out of the game today and you can’t have players doing that.

“That’s not good enough for Man United. At Man United you’ve got to have a very, very high low-level and at a minimum you’ve got to perform to that.

“You’ve got to have this type of urgency and understanding of when you need to push forward to get the goal you need.

“In the last 20 minutes, the way Man United played was all in the same tempo and all in the same pattern.

“There were no pressure balls into Burnley’s box, there were no questions being asked.”

United ended up conceding an equaliser to Jay Rodriguez in the second half, though it’s clear that Pogba was far from the only player to blame for the result.

Harry Maguire in particular seems lucky not to be getting more criticism for his sloppy defensive performance last night.