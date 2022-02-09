Manchester United fans have ripped into Harry Maguire’s poor performance against Burnley last night.

The England international had a few poor moments for the Red Devils as they only managed a 1-1 draw with the side currently sat bottom of the Premier League table.

It’s fair to say many Man Utd supporters seem to be really losing patience with the £80million signing, as he was poor on the Jay Rodriguez goal, whilst also contributing to Raphael Varane’s goal being disallowed.

See below for some of the comments about Maguire on Twitter, with the former Leicester City man clearly not Mr Popular with the club’s fans right now…

Maguire fucks this up by moving out of position, then Varane gets dragged out of position cuz Maguire leaves a gap, Dalot wasn't marking Rodriguez cuz Varane was and Dalot didn't react fast enough to stop Rodriguez. Maguire fucked it on this one. https://t.co/6bqT3rRJGU — P (@PhillipIsOuma) February 9, 2022

All I see here is Maguire giving Rodriguez a career ??????!! Shitty defending. Nothing more to speak about. ? https://t.co/bW8wzPSY4s — BIG!! (@Mosesbadass_) February 9, 2022

When will Rangnick drop Maguire indefinitely and strip him from the captaincy role? That guy is a scam — Joener Rodriguez Kuyong (@JoenerRodriguez) February 9, 2022

Harry "Way maker" Maguire. He just dey clear road for Weghorst and Rodriguez to pass ??? https://t.co/hihRwaZc42 — $?lá ?? (@sholsss) February 9, 2022

Maguire talking about having to be more clinical when he was to blame for Varane's goal being ruled out & at fault for getting turned by Weghorst and Rodriguez scoring. The way this guy shirked away from responsibility & tried to blame it on everyone else. SHAMEFUL — ? WHENSHESPEAKS JOURNEY TO REDEMPTION 11/02/22 ? (@TyroneChambers_) February 9, 2022

Maguire looked a quality performer during his time at Leicester, but it’s just never quite happened for him in a United shirt, and it might be time for MUFC to think about replacing him.