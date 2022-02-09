Manchester United star branded “shameful” and “a scam” after horror-show performance vs Burnley

Manchester United fans have ripped into Harry Maguire’s poor performance against Burnley last night.

The England international had a few poor moments for the Red Devils as they only managed a 1-1 draw with the side currently sat bottom of the Premier League table.

It’s fair to say many Man Utd supporters seem to be really losing patience with the £80million signing, as he was poor on the Jay Rodriguez goal, whilst also contributing to Raphael Varane’s goal being disallowed.

See below for some of the comments about Maguire on Twitter, with the former Leicester City man clearly not Mr Popular with the club’s fans right now…

Maguire looked a quality performer during his time at Leicester, but it’s just never quite happened for him in a United shirt, and it might be time for MUFC to think about replacing him.

