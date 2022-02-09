Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell on-loan star Andreas Pereira to Flamengo.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to his Twitter to report club sources had told him a deal had been struck between the two parties, with the Brazilian now set to mutate his loan move there into a permanent deal.

United will reportedly receive €10.5m up front, with an extra 25% sell on clause also included in the deal.

Club sources confirm: total agreement between Man United and Flamengo for Andreas Pereira. €10,5m plus 25% sell on clause. Permanent deal. ??? #MUFC Pereira accepted and so he’s leaving Man Utd to stay at Flamengo with long term contract. #Flamengo https://t.co/hGazaegDtu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2022

Pereira never managed to truly implant himself within The Red Devils first team, despite joining the club 10 years ago as a 16-year-old.

The 26-year-old spent much of his time out on loan, but did make 75 appearances for the senior team, scoring just four goals and registering five assists.

However, many of these games came either outside of his favoured attacking midfield position, with his versatility seeing him deployed as a winger, as a central midfielder, and as a defensive midfielder in a midfield three.

The Brazilian, who has one cap with the national team, was on loan with Flamengo last season as they attempted to defend their Brazilian Serie A league title, a feat they were ultimately unsuccessful in doing.

His departure clears squad space for United academy prospects such as Hannibal Mejbri or Zidane Iqbal to hopefully emerge into the senior squad over the coming seasons.