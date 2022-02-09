Manchester United reach agreement with Flamengo to sell on-loan star for €10.5m

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sell on-loan star Andreas Pereira to Flamengo. 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to his Twitter to report club sources had told him a deal had been struck between the two parties, with the Brazilian now set to mutate his loan move there into a permanent deal.

United will reportedly receive €10.5m up front, with an extra 25% sell on clause also included in the deal.

Pereira never managed to truly implant himself within The Red Devils first team, despite joining the club 10 years ago as a 16-year-old.

The 26-year-old spent much of his time out on loan, but did make 75 appearances for the senior team, scoring just four goals and registering five assists.

However, many of these games came either outside of his favoured attacking midfield position, with his versatility seeing him deployed as a winger, as a central midfielder, and as a defensive midfielder in a midfield three.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United and Tottenham among clubs in prime position to sign AC Milan star after Barcelona cool interest
David Moyes comments appear to showcase a lack of trust in expensive summer signing
Video: Romelu Lukaku pounces on rebound to fire Chelsea ahead in Club World Cup

The Brazilian, who has one cap with the national team, was on loan with Flamengo last season as they attempted to defend their Brazilian Serie A league title, a feat they were ultimately unsuccessful in doing.

His departure clears squad space for United academy prospects such as Hannibal Mejbri or Zidane Iqbal to hopefully emerge into the senior squad over the coming seasons.

More Stories Andreas Pereira fabrizio romano Flamengo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.