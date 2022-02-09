Manchester United have been told they need to make some new signings in order to replace Harry Maguire at the core of their defence.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were once again undone from a real performance of two halves. After dominating the opening proceedings against Middlesbrough they subsequently went on to lose the game on penalties.

A similar situation occurred against Burnley in a 1-1 draw where United should have had the game wrapped up in the first half, only for a second half display which showcased many of the worst attributes of this United squad.

And former Red Devils star Kleberson chose to situate the blame at the feet of captain Harry Maguire, following his error in the build-up to the Burnley goal straight after half-time.

He told the Mirror: “Manchester United need to make some signings at the centre back position to replace Harry Maguire.”

While the 32-time Brazil international did praise the Englishman’s ability and leadership qualities, he suggested his inconsistent form and physical limitations meant United were always at a disadvantage whenever Maguire was isolated.

United have been linked to a number of centre back targets in the coming summer, but with no guarantee over who the next permanent manager will be there transfer strategy is muted for the time being.

However, 42-year-old Kleberson urged the Red Devils hierarchy to sign Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in the summer.

The snag in the deal here though is the enormous fee associated with the former Ajax star, a whopping £130m would be needed to prise him from the Old Lady’s grasp, a significant outlay for a defender who has somewhat stagnated since his days in Amsterdam.

De Ligt is no doubt a gifted defender, but questions will of course be asked about his ability to cope with the physicality of the Premier League and whether he can kick on to become the centre-back he looked as though he might become from his earlier playing days, as this is large proportion of what an investment will be based on.

Regardless, United’s defensive core needs a refresh in both centre-back defensive midfield, and some new defenders will be necessary to accommodate for this.