Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer transfer window swoop for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old has shone in his time in the Premier League and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a big six club try to snap him up in the near future, and Chelsea could perhaps do with strengthening in that department.

According to Goal, the Blues have an interest in Cucurella, but it could hinge on Marcos Alonso’s future, with the experienced Spaniard heading towards the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso remains a useful member of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, but it might be that Chelsea will look to cash in on him in the near future in order to avoid losing him on a free in 2023.

It could then make sense for CFC to bring in Cucurella to replace him, with Ben Chilwell not quite living up to expectations in his time in west London so far.

The England international looked an exciting young talent in his time at former club Leicester City, but it’s fair to say he’s been slightly underwhelming at Chelsea and has also had some fitness issues.

Cucurella could well become first choice if he moves to Chelsea, and give Tuchel two fine options to choose from at left wing-back.