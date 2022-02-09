Manchester United will feel aggrieved, but Mike Dean and VAR made the right call twice, says Mark Halsey

Manchester United had two first half goals disallowed at Burnley but Mike Dean and VAR made the right call twice.

Raphael Varane’s header was ruled out because United captain Harry Maguire, who was standing in an offside position, blocked Jay Rodriguez.

Maguire’s movement impacted on the ability of Burnley forward Rodriguez to challenge for the ball and therefore interfered with an opponent in accordance to Law 11: Offside.

VAR official Stuart Attwell recommended Dean to view the monitor and the officials came to the correct outcome. It was a similar incident to the one United benefited from against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Ben Mee’s blushes were spared as he scored an own goal but assistant referee Eddie Smart had flagged for a foul by Paul Pogba on Erik Pieters in the build up.

For the second time at Turf Moor, I felt it was the correct decision.

I also understand some people think Harry Maguire was lucky not to be sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity to Jay Rodriguez.

But when you look at the criteria – the location of the offence, the distance from the goal, the number of defenders in the vicinity – for me it was about the likelihood of Rodriguez gaining control of the ball. It was a wet night, a wet pitch, I don’t think that criteria was met.

In my opinion that was the correct decision, showing Maguire a yellow card for denying a promising attack.