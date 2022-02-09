New Chelsea 2022/23 home kit leaked online should be a hit with Blues fans

Chelsea’s new home kit for next season appears to have been leaked online, and it’s a classy effort by Nike.

The Blues seem set to make a bit of a move away from some of their recent designs, which have featured slightly more experimental textured efforts, whereas this shirt below is a more crisp and clean blue.

It also features a neat white collar with some light blue markings around it, and we imagine this is going to be popular with Chelsea supporters next season…

It’s quite early for next season’s kits to be leaked, but this does look very genuine and has been shared by the reliable Footy Headlines.

