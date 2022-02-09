Leeds United in strong position to sign long-term target from Barcelona

Leeds United are reportedly in a strong position to get a deal done for long-term transfer target Riqui Puig.

The Barcelona midfielder has been linked with Leeds in the past, and his future at the Nou Camp remains in some doubt after failing to establish himself as a regular in the first-team.

Puig initially looked a bright prospect at Barca, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to his potential and would do well to move on in order to play more regularly.

Leeds seems like a good club for him due to the style of play of manager Marcelo Bielsa, and a deal may finally be on the horizon after failed attempts in the past.

The latest transfer news emerging from Spain suggests a loan deal is now looking likely for Leeds, who are also exploring a permanent option for the 22-year-old.

Leeds fans will surely hope they can get this move done, especially with doubts over the future of key midfield player Kalvin Phillips.