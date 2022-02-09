Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Man United fans by going straight down the tunnel after Burnley draw

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the travelling fans at Turf Moor yesterday as he went straight down the tunnel at the end of his side’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The Portugal international did not look too happy with how things had gone in the Burnley game, with manager Ralf Rangnick benching the player at the start of the game, while the overall result and performance will also have caused the player frustration.

See the video below as Ronaldo ignores the away support by heading straight down the tunnel at the end of the game – something which even the best players are unlikely to escape criticism for…

Cristiano Ronaldo ran straight off the pitch at the final whistle of Man Utd's draw with Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/vnsYvYakmb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Ronaldo has shone in his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals in 25 games this season, though he has none in his last five appearances in all competitions.

The 37-year-old hasn’t looked quite as effective since Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and perhaps he’s just not enjoying his football right now, as was reflected in his actions in the video above.