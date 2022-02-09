Moonpig apologise for extremely inappropriate Cristiano Ronaldo Valentine’s Day card

Moonpig have removed a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Valentine’s Day card and apologised for the extremely inappropriate message it had on the cover.

The Manchester United forward has been the subject of very serious allegations from Kathryn Mayorga, who says the Portugal international raped her in Las Vegas 13 years ago.

Ronaldo and his representatives have always denied these accusations, but it still seems poor from Moonpig to release a card of this nature while the case remains unresolved.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, a spokesperson from the card company said: “It’s never our intention to upset anyone, we take pride in delighting our customers and go to great lengths to provide an exceptional range and service to them.”

Moonpig received criticism on social media and have now removed the card, but you can see an image of it below:

The caption reads “Nothing will stop me scoring this Valentine’s Day”, so it’s easy to see why this caused offence.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo caused a stir on the pitch last night as he ignored Man Utd’s away fans by storming straight down the tunnel at the end of the 1-1 draw with Burnley.