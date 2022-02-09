Real Madrid are reportedly accelerating talks to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer.

The Germany international is set to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, and Todo Fichajes now claim that talks over a new deal with the Blues have collapsed.

This looks like a significant development for Chelsea and Rudiger, and the report suggests that Madrid will now step up efforts to secure the signature of the former Roma centre-back.

Rudiger on a free should be a terrific signing for Real, who also brought in David Alaba at zero-cost last summer when Sergio Ramos left for Paris Saint-Germain.

It makes sense that Los Blancos continue to rebuild at the back, and if they could have Rudiger as another free transfer to partner Alaba, they should be in good shape for next campaign.

Chelsea, however, have serious worries in defence as both Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also heading towards being free agents this summer.

It will be interesting to see how the west London giants respond to all three players potentially leaving, but it could mean a summer of big spending on new defensive players.

Tuttomercatoweb recently reported that a deal may already be in place for CFC to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, and though he’d be a top signing, they could probably do with at least one other new addition in that area of the pitch.