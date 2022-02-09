Video: Sadiq Khan calls for action against “despicable” actions of West Ham ace Kurt Zouma

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Kurt Zouma situation as he expressed his disappointment that West Ham continued to play him last night.

The France international is under fire for videos that have appeared on social media that show him kicking and slapping his cat, but despite this he was still selected by David Moyes for the Premier League match against Watford.

Khan has spoken on Sky News this morning, describing Zouma’s behaviour as “despicable” and saying he wants to see the RSPCA take action, whilst also suggesting that the 27-year-old shouldn’t currently be playing for the east London club…

Zouma has been a key player for West Ham, but it’s surely important for footballers to be good role models with their behaviour off the pitch, as well as what they do off it.

