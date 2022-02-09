Manchester United are reportedly optimistic that a deal can be struck for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans for around £40million this summer.

The Belgium international is emerging as an alternative to Declan Rice for Man Utd, and it seems there is some confidence at agreeing a reasonably cheap deal for the player as his contract is due to expire in 2023, according to the Daily Star.

Tielemans has been a star performer at the King Power Stadium, and it seems clear he has it in him to play for an even bigger club, with United perhaps a good destination to help him step up to the next level.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with Tielemans by Goal, who claimed recently that the Gunners even held talks with the player’s agent at their London Colney training base.

Both Arsenal and United need new midfielders this summer, and whoever wins the race for a top four spot could have the edge in the battle for Tielemans.

The 24-year-old surely won’t want to leave Leicester for another team playing in the Europa League, as he’s surely good enough to be influencing games in the Champions League.

With Paul Pogba heading towards the end of his contract at Old Trafford, the Red Devils could do a lot worse than replacing him with Tielemans, while Arsenal would do well to bring in the former Monaco man as an upgrade on the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

One imagines other top clubs will also surely get involved if Tielemans is on the move this summer, so this will be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.