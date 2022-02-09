Leeds United star Daniel James has stunned Aston Villa with a lovely driven finish into the bottom corner.

The Welsh international picked up the ball from Rodrigo inside the penalty area after he pinched the ball back from a Villa defender.

James was then able to swivel and shoot in the area with the defender failing to get tight enough to prevent a shot from him.

His shot then travelled all the way into the opposing bottom corner, with Emiliano Martinez left scrambling at thin air.

James is a former Manchester United player, a Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend now manages Aston Villa. Football always seems to write the best stories without noticing.

A Leeds win would push them seven points clear of the relegation zone, and move them one point behind Villa.

You can watch the full video below.

That is a wonderful finish from Leeds United's Dan James! ? The 24-year-old Welshman's third goal of the season takes the wind out of Aston Villa's sails. pic.twitter.com/d4m4XTMuPn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport