Video: Ex-Man United star Dan James stuns Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa with lovely driven finish

Leeds United star Daniel James has stunned Aston Villa with a lovely driven finish into the bottom corner.

The Welsh international picked up the ball from Rodrigo inside the penalty area after he pinched the ball back from a Villa defender.

James was then able to swivel and shoot in the area with the defender failing to get tight enough to prevent a shot from him.

His shot then travelled all the way into the opposing bottom corner, with Emiliano Martinez left scrambling at thin air.

James is a former Manchester United player, a Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend now manages Aston Villa. Football always seems to write the best stories without noticing.

A Leeds win would push them seven points clear of the relegation zone, and move them one point behind Villa.

