Southampton defender Jan Bednarek was the party unfortunate enough to poke the ball home into his own net against Tottenham Hotspur.

After some incisive play from Lucas Moura to slip in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the midfielder crossed the ball from the byline with enough pace and catch Bednarek off his toes.

With Heung-Min Son looming in his vicinity, he felt he had to beat the South Korean international to the ball to prevent a goal.

However, Son’s presence was enough to force Bednarek to only manage to poke the ball into his own net.

A win tonight will see Spurs climb to within a point of the top four with three games in hand.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League