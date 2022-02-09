Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his first thoughts on January signing Luis Diaz and highlighted one thing the Brazilian loves about training.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Thursday fixture against Leicester City, Klopp expressed how pleased he was with Diaz’s contribution from his first game in the FA Cup.

Klopp explained that Diaz was positioning himself in all the right areas for how Liverpool wanted him to play and said it was a good place to start from with him.

However, one thing the charismatic German was partially taken aback by was his loves of Rondos in training, saying he has never seen anyone smiling so much during them.

With Mohamed Salah back for Liverpool after his AFCON disappointment at the hands of fellow teammate Sadio Mane, Diaz will face renewed competition to try and make an impact this season before a starting spot could become untenable for him.

