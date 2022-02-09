Video: Jurgen Klopp reveals his first thoughts on Luis Diaz and highlights one thing the new signing loves

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his first thoughts on January signing Luis Diaz and highlighted one thing the Brazilian loves about training. 

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Thursday fixture against Leicester City, Klopp expressed how pleased he was with Diaz’s contribution from his first game in the FA Cup.

Klopp explained that Diaz was positioning himself in all the right areas for how Liverpool wanted him to play and said it was a good place to start from with him.

However, one thing the charismatic German was partially taken aback by was his loves of Rondos in training, saying he has never seen anyone smiling so much during them.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United target who is one of Europe’s 10 most in-form players has asking price reduced
Manchester United told to make signings to replace £80m defender amid Jekyll and Hyde performances
Ex-Red Devil names the player who had “his best performance in a United shirt” despite disappointing draw

With Mohamed Salah back for Liverpool after his AFCON disappointment at the hands of fellow teammate Sadio Mane, Diaz will face renewed competition to try and make an impact this season before a starting spot could become untenable for him.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.