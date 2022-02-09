Chelsea record signing Romelu Lukaku fired home from point blank range to put Chelsea ahead in their first game of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea are facing off against Saudi-Arabian side Al Hilal, which includes European familiar players such as ex-Manchester United star Odion Ighalo, ex-West Bromwich Albion star Matheus Pereira and former Porto star Moussa Marega.

Despite this assortment of stars it did not prevent Chelsea from going one ahead.

Picking up the ball deep in his own half, Mateo Kovacic carried the ball forward and slipped in a pass towards Kai Havertz.

The young German forward then beat his man and whipped a cross towards the back post, with far too much height for Lukaku to reach.

However, the Belgians endeavour into the box was rewarded with a deflection off of a defender, allowing the ball to fall straight back into Lukaku’s path who could not miss from roughly three yards out.

A win here will put Chelsea into the final of the competition against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from FIFA Club World Cup