Video: Romelu Lukaku pounces on rebound to fire Chelsea ahead in Club World Cup

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea record signing Romelu Lukaku fired home from point blank range to put Chelsea ahead in their first game of the Club World Cup. 

Chelsea are facing off against Saudi-Arabian side Al Hilal, which includes European familiar players such as ex-Manchester United star Odion Ighalo, ex-West Bromwich Albion star Matheus Pereira and former Porto star Moussa Marega.

Despite this assortment of stars it did not prevent Chelsea from going one ahead.

Picking up the ball deep in his own half, Mateo Kovacic carried the ball forward and slipped in a pass towards Kai Havertz.

The young German forward then beat his man and whipped a cross towards the back post, with far too much height for Lukaku to reach.

However, the Belgians endeavour into the box was rewarded with a deflection off of a defender, allowing the ball to fall straight back into Lukaku’s path who could not miss from roughly three yards out.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jurgen Klopp reveals his first thoughts on Luis Diaz and highlights one thing the new signing loves
Newcastle United target who is one of Europe’s 10 most in-form players has asking price reduced
Manchester United told to make signings to replace £80m defender amid Jekyll and Hyde performances

A win here will put Chelsea into the final of the competition against Brazilian side Palmeiras.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from FIFA Club World Cup

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.