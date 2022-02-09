Burnley boss Sean Dyche has boldly backed the officials after the controversial decisions made during Burnley’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Burnley drew with Man United despite seeing the ball enter their net on three occasions, with two of them being disallowed.

Firstly, a goal from Raphael Varane was deemed to be offside due to Harry Maguire standing in an offside position and interfering with play.

The second disallowed goal came when the score was 1-0 to United, an apparent foul on Ben Mee from goalscorer Paul Pogba in the build-up saw the resulting own goal disallowed by Mike Dean and the VAR.

Dyche conceded that a problem with the fouls was that similar ones were given all over the pitch nowadays so it would need to be given due to the nature of the modern game.

However, while Dyche would have been expected to back decisions in his teams favour, he also took the officials side when talking about a potential sending off for Harry Maguire, who had brought down Jay Rodriguez in a last man challenge but was only awarded with a yellow card.

With results going against them elsewhere Man United lost their position in the top four to West Ham, while Burnley also lost ground in their bid to stay up as Newcastle beat Everton 3-1 in Frank Lampard’s first game in charge.

You can watch the full video below.