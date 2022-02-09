West Ham confirm Kurt Zouma has been fined £250k, with money going to animal charities

West Ham United have confirmed that Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 – or two weeks’ wages – for hurting his cats in a viral online video.

The Frenchman has also had his cats taken away from him by the RSPCA, who are investigating the player and his mistreatment of his pets.

Zouma has been filmed kicking and slapping his cat and it’s even led to calls for West Ham to sack him, though he played for David Moyes’ side against Watford last night.

The 27-year-old has now been fined the ‘maximum amount’, according to a statement from West Ham, with the money set to be donated to animal charities…

West Ham will surely hope to be able to continue playing Zouma, who has been a key player for them since he joined from Chelsea in the summer.

Still, many will be uncomfortable with the player’s disgraceful actions, which have been condemned by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.