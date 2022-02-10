Video: West Ham’s Michail Antonio responds to Kurt Zouma criticism with a question of his own

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has responded to questions about the disgraceful behaviour of team-mate Kurt Zouma by asking a question of his own.

See below as the Jamaica international speaks to a reporter from his car, and fails to really address the issue involving Zouma and his viral videos showing him abusing his pet cats.

Antonio insists he’s not condoning anything that Zouma is done, but made the important point that there have been some high-profile cases of footballers who got away with racist abuse and carried on playing for their clubs after only a short ban from the team…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-PL star admits surprise at Arsenal ace who has “improved dramatically” since signing for the club
Man United considering risky managerial appointment based on success in very difficult circumstances
Video: Arsenal legend urges Gunners to “wake up” ahead of difficult top four battle

Zouma continued to play for West Ham this week, making David Moyes’ starting line up against Watford.

The Frenchman has since been fined, with the money set to go to animal charities, while his pets have been seized by the RSPCA.

More Stories Kurt Zouma Michail Antonio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.