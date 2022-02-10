West Ham forward Michail Antonio has responded to questions about the disgraceful behaviour of team-mate Kurt Zouma by asking a question of his own.

See below as the Jamaica international speaks to a reporter from his car, and fails to really address the issue involving Zouma and his viral videos showing him abusing his pet cats.

Antonio insists he’s not condoning anything that Zouma is done, but made the important point that there have been some high-profile cases of footballers who got away with racist abuse and carried on playing for their clubs after only a short ban from the team…

Michail Antonio has given a powerful response when asked about the situation at West Ham with Kurt Zouma. pic.twitter.com/epXxAkkfLU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Zouma continued to play for West Ham this week, making David Moyes’ starting line up against Watford.

The Frenchman has since been fined, with the money set to go to animal charities, while his pets have been seized by the RSPCA.