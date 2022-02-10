Arsenal legend wants signing of Premier League youngster who’s “really impressed” this season

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has discussed potential midfield transfer targets for his old club, and named Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey as a player he’s a big fan of.

The 20-year-old has become an increasingly important player for Villa in recent times, and truly looks like a player with a very bright career ahead of him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal midfielder Thomas named Ramsey as one of the midfielders he’d like to see the Gunners sign, whilst also mentioning the likes of Yves Bissouma and Renato Sanches as better options than Juventus ace Arthur Melo.

“I wasn’t convinced about Arthur coming to Arsenal,” Thomas said. “I see him as a really good ball player, but he doesn’t possess the physical attributes to get around the pitch to complement that ability.

“I would have much rather seen us go in for Yves Bissouma or Renato Sanches. Those are two players with amazing engines and can definitely play at the highest level.

“One player I have been really impressed with is Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. I think he has at least another year there, but would love to see him join Arsenal.

“Going forward for the rest of the season I think the best partnership is a Partey and Xhaka pivot, however they as senior players need to be on top of their game and help the team massively towards their targets.”

Thomas also responded to questions about Bukayo Saka’s future, with the England international set to be out of contract in 2023 and likely to be attracting interest from bigger clubs.

It seems Thomas isn’t overly concerned, however, as he thinks Arsenal are moving in the right direction and can persuade Saka to commit his best years to them.

“Saka is an amazing footballer and young man. He has all the talent and humility to become one of the world’s best,” Thomas said.

“If Arsenal are not performing and matching this ambition then there will always be links to other clubs who are doing better at any given moment.

“I do however think Arsenal are moving in the right direction and he is a major part of that so he should stay as we as fans all hope.”