Arsenal legend Martin Keown has sent a strong message to his old club ahead of what he thinks is going to be a difficult battle for them to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking to former Gunners great David Seaman on his podcast, Keown made it clear that he’s worried about the lack of goals in Mikel Arteta’s side and ultimately expects they’re probably going to fall short when it comes to finishing high enough to secure all-important Champions League qualification for next season.

See below for Keown’s comments as he also worries about the lack of experience in this squad, with the club’s younger players carrying the side…

It’s close at that end of the table, with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham also in the battle for the top four.

Arsenal invested a lot in the transfer market last summer so it would be a bit of a disaster if they once again failed to get fourth, with Arteta perhaps set to come under scrutiny if he still can’t move this team forward.