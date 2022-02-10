Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers reportedly has admirers in the Premier League big six, with Manchester United and Arsenal among the clubs who have influential figures who think highly of the foxes boss.

Rodgers is also highly thought of at Manchester City and Tottenham, according to The Athletic, despite not currently being on the best run of form with Leicester.

The Northern Irish tactician certainly has great pedigree in the game, having impressed in his time at the King Power Stadium, and with Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City in the past.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Rodgers, who surely needs to turn things around at Leicester or else he could soon find his position under major scrutiny.

Still, The Athletic’s report suggests Rodgers would still have big options for his next move, with Arsenal’s interest certainly making sense as he could well be an upgrade on the unconvincing Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners haven’t quite worked out what they’re doing since Arsene Wenger left the Emirates Stadium, and it might be that a more experienced coach like Rodgers would fare better than Arteta, or Unai Emery before him.

Man Utd, meanwhile, also have a big decision to make this summer once Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique by ESPN, but one imagines Rodgers could be one candidate in the frame as a bit of an outsider.

Finally, Tottenham only recently hired Antonio Conte, but one imagines Rodgers could be worth keeping in mind for the future, with some doubts over whether the Italian tactician will remain fully committed to this challenging project at Spurs anyway.