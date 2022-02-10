Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has dropped a major hint over possibly moving to bring Christian Eriksen back to the club when his six-month stint with Brentford comes to an end.

The Denmark international is back playing football again after the major scare of suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer, which led to him having to leave Inter Milan after a few months out of the game.

Eriksen was snapped up by Brentford in January and it will be interesting to see what he can do now that he’s back in the Premier League again, having been a world class performer during his time at Spurs between 2013 and 2020.

Conte also worked with Eriksen at Inter, and it seems he’s not ruling out an emotional return to bring the 29-year-old back to north London in the summer.

In fact, the Italian tactician says he recently bumped into Eriksen and his family and it was good to have a chat with him, so perhaps this has already come up as a possibility, albeit informally.

“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club. Now he’s signed for Brentford … only six months, and we’ll see what happens,” Conte was quoted by the Guardian.

“I was lucky because I met him on Sunday and it was good to speak with him. I saw him with his family and it was good. I met him in the same hotel that we were both staying in. We didn’t prepare the meeting. It was only a coincidence to see him and his family.

“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together. We won the league, we spent two important seasons together.

“I wish him all the best for the future. And you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”