Dagenham and Redbridge do their fans justice unlike West Ham as brother of Kurt Zouma, Yoan, is suspended

National League side Dagenham and Redbridge announced earlier today that Yoan Zouma, brother of Kurt Zouma, is suspended after vile footage of animal cruelty from the pair went viral online.

Dagenham stated that they ‘fully understand’ the reaction from many of their supporters in light of the incident. The Athletic reiterate that Yoan filmed the moments that his brother abused his cat.

Perhaps after seeing that Vitality pulled their sponsorship of West Ham due to the ‘judgement subsequently shown by the club’, after Zouma started against Watford, Dagenham and Redbridge decided that they needed to make it clear that Yoan will not be involved with the team until the investigation is concluded.

Yoan followed the track of his star brother Kurt to England in the summer of 2018, signing for Bolton Wanderers, but over the last year he has dropped down to National League level.

The full statement from Dagenham and Redbridge can be seen below:

“The Club would like to give a further update on its player, Yoan Zouma.

“Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.

“However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

“The Club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

“Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation.”

23-year-old Yoan has actually just started to break into the Dagenham and Redbridge lineup, starting in six of their last eight fixtures, so he’s really hurt his career with this foolish behaviour.

At least Dagenham and Redbridge supporters can be proud of the way their club has handled the incident, though the timing of today’s suspension statement aligning with news of sponsors and partners withdrawing from West Ham for their lack of action may have been a major factor.