West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is reportedly yet to decide on his next transfer destination as Manchester United and Chelsea show an interest in signing him.

The England international has been a revelation for West Ham in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in world football.

According to Todo Fichajes, Rice could now cost as much as €115million to sign from the Hammers, with Man Utd and Chelsea two possible destinations, though he’s yet to decide which club would be his preferred option.

Rice seems ideal for United’s needs right now, with Nemanja Matic and Fred far from convincing, while Paul Pogba is nearing the end of his contract and Donny van de Beek’s future is in doubt after barely playing at Old Trafford and going out on loan to Everton.

Chelsea don’t look like they need a new midfielder as urgently right now, but it’s easy to see why they might be very keen on a deal for Rice.

The 23-year-old was in Chelsea’s academy earlier in his career and didn’t quite make the step up for them at the time, though he’s since shown his world class ability at the London Stadium.

CFC could now do well to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge, where he could eventually be the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante.