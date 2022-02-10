Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves pointed to the relieved celebrations of Arsenal in a bitter effort to knock down the Gunners after his side fell short this evening.

Arsenal came out 1-0 winners, thanks to Gabriel putting the ball into the back of the net after a bit of a scramble in the 25th minute of the Premier League encounter.

Neves, who played the entire 90 minutes and earned himself a booking for clattering Alexandre Lacazette, let his frustration out after the match by slamming the way Arsenal celebrated.

Wolves’ star midfielder exclaimed that Arsenal’s celebrations actually ‘shows the level’ that the Wanderers are at and then jibed that the Gunners haven’t been ‘celebrating like this in the past 10 years.’

Neves wasn’t prepared to let the dig stop there though, then came the comment that might hit Arsenal fans the most, he burst out with ‘it was like they won the league’.

Ruben Neves on Arsenal: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years – it was like they won the league.” ? — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 10, 2022

Even a red card to Gabriel Martinelli couldn’t inspire Wolves to a comeback and some points from the fixture.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since their magnificent Invincibles season in 2003-04, they have picked up silverware since though, but that’s been limited (for want of a better word) to five FA Cup trophies.

Over this period the Gunners have fallen well away from the serious contenders for the title that they used to be and they’ve also made no progress on the European front, actually regressing as they’ve failed to make the Champions League since their top four finish in the 2015/16 season.