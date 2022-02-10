Manchester United came close to agreeing deadline day swap with Newcastle

Manchester United reportedly came close to agreeing a swap deal with Newcastle at the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were prepared to sign Martin Dubravka on loan from the Magpies, with Dean Henderson in line to move in the opposite direction.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, this goalkeeper exchange didn’t work out as Dubravka rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

Man Utd accepted Newcastle’s offer of Dubravka in exchange for Henderson, but the Slovakia international clearly preferred to stay put at St James’ Park.

Henderson will now also have to see out the rest of the season with his current club, despite not looking particularly likely to get much playing time.

The England international looked a promising talent during his time on loan at Sheffield United, but he’s never quite managed to make the most of the chances he’s had with his parent club.

One imagines the 24-year-old could look to move on in the near future in order to play more regularly, so MUFC could’ve done with someone like Dubravka as a solid and reliable backup option.

The 33-year-old sees plenty of playing time at Newcastle, however, so it perhaps makes sense that he preferred to stay with his current employers.