Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole crack up on BT Sport after cheeky joke about Antonio Conte

Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole couldn’t quite keep it together on BT Sport last night after a cheeky joke about Antonio Conte.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand made a comment about Tottenham boss Conte tearing his hair out after seeing his side lose 3-2 at home to Southampton.

Cole then joked that Conte paid a lot for his hair transplant, and Ferdinand struggled not to keep on laughing after that…

While there’s always serious discussion to be had about the goings-on of the Premier League, it’s also nice to see pundits enjoying a bit of banter on screen sometimes.