Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has tipped Kalvin Phillips to leave Leeds this summer and seal a transfer to Tottenham.

There has been plenty of speculation about Phillips’ future after his terrific form for club and country in recent times, and it makes sense that he could now look to make the step up from Leeds.

Still, ex-Red Devil Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the England international’s future, and expects that he won’t end up moving to Man Utd.

Phillips is a homegrown Leeds talent and Chadwick does not see him moving to Old Trafford, though he thinks someone like Spurs would suit him well, as well as give Antonio Conte the kind of signing he needs as part of his rebuilding job in north London.

“Phillips, going from reports, is ready for his next challenge. I know he’s a massive Leeds fan, he was born there, and I’m sure he’ll want to leave on the best terms possible,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “So he probably can’t do that by joining Manchester United.

“I imagine he’ll move on, I’m sure there’ll be suitors. He’s made that place in the England team his own. He’s got a great passing range and is a very aggressive player out of possession, gets close to people, wins the ball back.

“Someone like Tottenham could make sense as they continue to rebuild under Antonio Conte. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went down South, and Tottenham looks like a move that would benefit both parties.”

Phillips is certainly good enough to become a key player for one of the big six clubs, though Leeds fans would surely be disappointed to see him leave Elland Road after such a fine career with the Yorkshire giants.