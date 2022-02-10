Man United considering risky managerial appointment based on success in very difficult circumstances

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly considering Spain manager Luis Enrique as one of the options to take over at the club in the summer.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager until the end of the season, and a number of candidates continue to be linked as full-time successors to the German tactician.

According to ESPN, the latest name to come onto United’s radar is Enrique, based on the experience of delivering success during his time at Barcelona.

This seems risky and misguided, however, as Enrique’s success at the Nou Camp came under totally different circumstances compared to what he’d be inheriting at Old Trafford.

When Enrique took over as Barca boss, he had that famous front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez up front together and in their prime years, while experienced figures like Xavi and Andres Iniesta were also still key members of the team and contributed heavily towards winning that memorable treble in 2014/15.

Luis Enrique to Manchester United?

Enrique undoubtedly did some fine work at Barcelona, but it’s impossible to ignore what a favourable set of circumstances he had going into that job, whereas Man Utd require a total overhaul in so many departments.

That seems more like a job for someone like Mauricio Pochettino, who is also linked with MUFC by ESPN’s report, though fans would probably also be intrigued to see what a big name like Enrique could do.

