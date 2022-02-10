Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has named Ousmane Dembele as someone who could be a good signing for the Blues.

The Barcelona forward was linked with Chelsea by Mundo Deportivo recently, and it’s easy to see why big clubs might be tempted by him as he nears the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.

Dembele hasn’t quite been at his best for most of his Barcelona career, though he previously looked an elite talent as a youngster at Borussia Dortmund, so several top clubs might still rate him highly and think it would be worth taking a gamble on him.

Johnson certainly thinks the France international is a “great player” and believes there’s possibly room for him to come in to Thomas Tuchel’s squad as an upgrade on under-performing attacking players Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

“I don’t think Chelsea need him [Dembele], but I think he could help. He’s obviously a great player,” Johnson told BettingOdds.com, as quoted by the Metro.

“Christian Pulisic isn’t really happening at the moment. Timo Werner’s not really happening at the moment.

“So if you’ve got a player who can come in and push them all for places and maybe they could trade one the other way, I reckon Chelsea would be interested in Dembele.”

Others will also surely argue that the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi haven’t been that convincing either, so if Dembele can get back to his best he could end up being a real asset to Chelsea.