Manchester United players reportedly want Mauricio Pochettino to come in as their next manager, and the Red Devils may have to move quickly as Real Madrid could end up being a potential rival for the Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Pochettino impressed during his time at Tottenham and could be a good option to come in as the permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd, with Ralf Rangnick only in place as interim manager until the end of the season.

It seems that Pochettino would be the popular choice at United, according to the Telegraph, who add that the Argentine could even end up facing serious questions over his future if PSG make an early exit from the Champions League this season.

United may also end up facing competition from Real Madrid for Pochettino, according to the Telegraph, who state that Los Blancos are assessing options to potentially replace Carlo Ancelotti if they decide not to continue with him.

MUFC could be in real trouble if they miss out on Pochettino, as there aren’t too many other obvious candidates for the job at Old Trafford right now.

It’s been a difficult period for the club since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with a host of poor appointments made since then.

Pochettino looks the best fit for United, but one imagines he could well be tempted by an approach from Madrid if it comes along.