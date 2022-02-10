Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has revealed which player he would sign out of Youri Tielemans or Declan Rice.

Both players are among the finest players in the Premier League in that position, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both were on the move from respective clubs Leicester and West Ham in the near future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Devil Chadwick responded to a question about which of the two he’d rather have at Old Trafford.

And while Chadwick says he rates both very highly, he’d like to see his old club go all out for Rice, even if the England international would probably be more expensive.

United fans would surely be happy with either player, but Chadwick insists it’s important for MUFC to be making a big statement in the transfer market if they are to get back to winning titles.

“It’s a tough question, they’re both fantastic Premier League players,” Chadwick said. “I think if you look at the profile of Declan Rice, a young player right at the top of his game, a character, a leader … in my eyes, no disrespect to Tielemans who’s world class as well, I think getting someone like Rice through the door is a massive statement. It shows they’re serious about winning the league, it’s not a case of working out the best options financially, but just going for the best of the best.

“Tielemans maybe hasn’t been at the same level this season as he has been in the past, but he’s a great player. He can pass the ball, get forward and score, including that fantastic winner in the FA Cup final last season. He’d add loads.

“Either player would improve Man United but in my opinion Rice would be a massive statement signing, and someone who would be a leader for years to come.”

As well as those two, Chadwick expects there might be a role for exciting young midfielder James Garner at Man Utd next season.

Currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, Garner has earned rave reviews for his performances in the Championship and in some big games in the FA Cup this season, and Chadwick thinks there could be a place for him in the United first-team when he returns from loan.

“I saw him play, he was exceptional against Leicester. He’s been a stand-out player at Forest for some time now, and is one of the main reasons they’ve had an up-turn in form,” Chadwick said.

“I know he’s someone the club think a lot of and that he’s got a big future at Manchester United. All he can do is keep doing what he’s doing. Forest are a big club and he’s coped well with the pressure of doing that.

“With Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek perhaps on the move, you’d think the club would make signings to replace them, but it might also open up a spot for Garner. United are known for bringing through their academy graduates and Garner is up there with the best coming through at the moment.

“Let’s hope he ends this season well, and if he’s not yet ready for the United team next season, maybe another loan, this time at a Premier League club. I think he’s got a big future in the game and hopefully he’ll get a chance at Old Trafford.”