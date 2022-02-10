Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte have today reported that Nice defender Robson Bambu, who returned to his homeland on loan just weeks ago, has been accused of rape.

Bambu, a graduate of the famed Santos academy, returned to the Brazilian top-flight with a loan switch to Corinthians less than a month ago, having seen no action for Nice in the first half of the season.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have raped a 25-year-old woman in an incident that occurred last Thursday (3 February) after Bambu partied at a nightclub and left for a hotel with two women.

The report appears to share details of a police statement, in which it is alleged that Bambu performed a sexual act on a sleeping woman, who actually spent the night with the defender’s friend before being awoken in shock.

Globo Esporte claim that Bambu immediately denied the claims as the young woman left, adding that the Brazil youth international exclaimed “I have a daughter, I wouldn’t do that to you.”

