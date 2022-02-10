Nice defender accused of rape in Brazil weeks after returning to homeland on loan

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte have today reported that Nice defender Robson Bambu, who returned to his homeland on loan just weeks ago, has been accused of rape.

Bambu, a graduate of the famed Santos academy, returned to the Brazilian top-flight with a loan switch to Corinthians less than a month ago, having seen no action for Nice in the first half of the season.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have raped a 25-year-old woman in an incident that occurred last Thursday (3 February) after Bambu partied at a nightclub and left for a hotel with two women.

The report appears to share details of a police statement, in which it is alleged that Bambu performed a sexual act on a sleeping woman, who actually spent the night with the defender’s friend before being awoken in shock.

Globo Esporte claim that Bambu immediately denied the claims as the young woman left, adding that the Brazil youth international exclaimed “I have a daughter, I wouldn’t do that to you.”

Robson Bambu hugs William Saliba at Nice
Per the report, Bambu had a ‘consensual relationship’ with the complainant’s friend before the alleged incident took place.

Bambu joined Nice in the summer of 2020 from Athletico Paranaense and has represented Brazil at Under-20s and Under-23s level.

The centre-back hasn’t even debuted for Corinthians yet. Bambu started 19 of his 23 appearances for Nice in his debut season, featuring at the back alongside the likes of William Saliba before slipping out of the starting lineup.

