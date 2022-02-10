“I’m sure Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy” – Former Man Utd ace responds to CR7’s latest outburst

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken out on Cristiano Ronaldo storming off down the tunnel at the end of the draw against Burnley.

The Portugal international did not look happy at the end of a frustrating 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with Man Utd once again failing to look particularly convincing under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo was left on the bench by Rangnick, and Chadwick thinks it’s understandable that the 37-year-old wouldn’t have been happy at only getting a bit-part role in this game, especially as he didn’t manage to make much of an impact when he did get on.

“I’m sure Cristiano Ronaldo’s not happy,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s going to want to start every game. He won’t see it as him being a player who’s getting a bit older and needs a bit more rest. He’s one of the best players that’s ever lived, and he’ll feel he should start every game.

“I’m sure he’ll be frustrated, he had a couple of opportunities but didn’t have a huge impact. But I don’t think there’s anything to worry about in terms of the fans’ feelings about Ronaldo, he’s a living legend at the club. He plays on the edge and if he’s unhappy he’s not afraid to show it, so I don’t see it as a massive problem.

“He’s a born winner, he wants to win, so there’s probably frustration at not starting the game and then how the game’s gone, but you wouldn’t want to change anything about him.”

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in the summer, and has had a very decent second spell at Old Trafford, even if the club is not the force it was during his first spell during the Sir Alex Ferguson years.