Fans have dug up and old video of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo picking his dog up and launching it into a swimming pool.

This comes following the action taken against West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, who has been fined and had his cats seized by the RSPCA after a viral video showed him kicking and slapping his pets.

Zouma has been heavily criticised for his behaviour, which has also led him to lose some of his sponsorship deals.

Still, some fans are now sharing this old video of Ronaldo and his dog, suggesting it might also be worth looking into…

Hello @ManUtd @Nike I expect action with the UTMOST urgency on this pic.twitter.com/Elv6FmWANz — tom (@tswhu1) February 10, 2022

Decide for yourselves, but we’re not sure there’s as much in this, with Ronaldo seeming quite playful with his pet here.

Even if it’s slightly on the rough side to hurl the dog into the pool when it wasn’t choosing to go in by itself, it doesn’t really seem on the same scale as simply kicking or hitting the animal, like Zouma did with his cat.

It will be interesting to see how much momentum this gains on social media, but we don’t expect it’s going to provoke the same kind of anger or distress as those Zouma videos.