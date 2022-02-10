Manager provides update on Erling Haaland amid Man United, City & Real Madrid transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland continues to be the subject of transfer rumours linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Norway international has been hugely prolific for Dortmund, scoring 80 goals in 79 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Haaland would undoubtedly be a great signing for the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid, and it would be truly thrilling to see him in the Premier League during his peak years.

The 21-year-old, however, is yet to make a decision, according to Dortmund boss Rose, who was asked about his star player’s future by Bild.

“With Erling, everything is on the table internally – everyone is honest with each other,” Rose said.

“Haaland will make a decision at some point – the club will prepare well for it.”

United fans will no doubt keep a close eye on the Haaland transfer situation in the weeks and months ahead, with the young forward looking absolutely perfect to come in as a long-term replacement for ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Haaland in recent times, so he won’t be short of options when he eventually makes up his mind on his future this summer.