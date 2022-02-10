Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has shone during his time at the King Power Stadium, and it seems inevitable that he’ll move to a bigger club at some point in his career.

According to Nieuwsblad, Tielemans could be available for as little as £35million this summer, with the 24-year-old nearing the final year of his Leicester contract.

Man Utd and Arsenal are both mentioned as being suitors for Tielemans, and it’s clear both of these clubs would benefit from signing this top talent ahead of next season.

There are several issues that need sorting out at Old Trafford right now, with the club in need of a new manager for next season, as well as replacements for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire.

Still, midfield is a major issue as well, with the Red Devils surely needing someone better than Fred and Nemanja Matic in that department, while Paul Pogba may also need replacing if he doesn’t sign a new contract, as he’s closing in on becoming a free agent this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also continue to look in need of a major rebuilding job, and Tielemans makes sense as the kind of signing they could target.

The former Monaco man would likely be an upgrade on both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, as well as on the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, whose futures look in doubt after going out on loan.