Video: Gabriel bags opener for Arsenal after lovely Gabriel Martinelli corner vs Wolves

Arsenal left Wolves protesting towards the referee as they took the lead in the 25th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie against the Wanderers.

Gabriel Martinelli sent a teasing corner in from the left side, which Wolves couldn’t deal with as it rattled around to Ben White, who headed it towards Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette attempted to poke the ball into the back of the net, but his efforts were thwarted as Jose Sa was taken out and the ball slipped through to Gabriel.

The centre-back tapped the ball into the empty net to secure an opener for the Gunners and Wolves immediately appealed for foulplay in the build up to the goal, which was swiftly waved away.

See More: Arsenal legend wants signing of Premier League youngster who’s “really impressed” this season

Wolves have been knocking but it’s Arsenal who take the lead at the Molineux! ? A scruffy corner is eventually turned in by Gabriel from close range ? pic.twitter.com/byGlPzLp12 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Dagenham and Redbridge do their fans justice unlike West Ham as brother of Kurt Zouma, Yoan, is suspended Arsenal legend wants signing of Premier League youngster who’s “really impressed” this season Former West Ham midfielder shocked Kurt Zouma wasn’t axed for “very disturbing” cat video

Wolves had made an encouraging start before this and its now hard to see how Arsenal won’t manage to come away with three points and a clean sheet here tonight.