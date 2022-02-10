Video: Gabriel Martinelli rattled for Arsenal and lands quick-fire red card against Wolves

Gabriel Martinelli risked losing Arsenal all three points against Wolves in the 68th minute of this evening’s Premier League meeting in the Midlands with some reckless behaviour.

The 20-year-old couldn’t contain his frustration after a foul was not called when the ball was taken off of him on the left-wing, leaving Martinelli to push over Daniel Podence as a throw-in was being taken.

Then came the show of Martinelli’s lightning-fast pace in a way that fans wouldn’t have expected…

Martinelli raced into his own half to win the ball back, but was the opposite of composed as he recklessly knocked Chiquinho over.

The Brazilian earned two quick-fire yellow cards for his outburst and thus his marching orders.

Just like that, Arsenal are down to 10-men! Gabriel Martinelli picks up two yellow cards in quick succession and Michael Oliver gives him his marching orders ? pic.twitter.com/poGmbN41sl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022

Thankfully for Arsenal’s sake, on this occasion they didn’t lose out on any points, but the recurring outbursts and reckless challenges from Gunners stars have shown no signs of slowing down.

These actions clearly show that Mikel Arteta has done nothing to steer the players away from rampant disciplinary issues that have seen Arsenal pick up 10 red cards since the Spaniard took over.